 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

Kamloops high school social studies assignment sparks backlash

October 03, 2018 07:11 pm

A worksheet given to students consisted of a series of statements, and asked the class to designate whether they were “right wing” or “left wing” beliefs. John Hua explains why the assignment has parents concerned, and how the school is reacting.