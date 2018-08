socastcmsRssStartDoris Maria BregolissesocastcmsRssEnd

Minor adjustments requested by the City of Kelowna have been made to the plans for a 33-storey building that will be erected on the downtown waterfront. The Westcorp hotel and luxury condo project got its final approvals at council Monday. As Doris Maria Bregolisse reports, the hotel will change the face of downtown Kelowna’s waterfront.