Kennedy Stewart named mayor of Vancouver; one over several B.C. turnovers

VANCOUVER — Former New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart has won a neck-and-neck mayoral race to lead Vancouver, as Metro Vancouver saw significant local government shakeups across the region.

Supporters chanted, “Kennedy, Kennedy,” and broke out in dance as results came in early Sunday morning, heralding Stewart in as the first Independent mayor of Vancouver in more than 30 years.

He scraped ahead of Non-Partisan Association candidate Ken Sim with 984 votes.

Stewart’s election ends Vision Vancouver’s 10 year rule under outgoing mayor Gregor Robertson, who didn’t seek re-election and leaves the city with a housing crisis that became the focus of the campaign.

It was one of several significant turnovers in Metro Vancouver that also saw a comeback for former mayor Doug McCallum in Surrey and former firefighter Mike Hurley defeat five-term mayoral institution Derek Corrigan in Burnaby.

In Nanaimo, New Democrat legislator Leonard Krog’s win put the minority provincial government’s hold on power into question as his departure will trigger a byelection.

The Canadian Press









