Latest batch of BCHL Vernon Vipers hope to live up to expectations

Travis Lowe
August 28, 2018 10:37 pm

The BCHL Vernon Vipers have won six national championships in their 58 year history. This year’s team is hoping to live up to that reputation. Travis Lowe has more on preparations for the 2018/19 season.