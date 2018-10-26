Lawyer to offer update today on private investigation of Sherman deaths

TORONTO — A lawyer hired by the family of billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman is expected to offer an update today on a private investigation into the couple’s deaths.

Brian Greenspan announced earlier this week that he will hold a news conference this afternoon at the headquarters of Apotex, the pharmaceutical company Barry Sherman founded.

The Shermans were found dead in their Toronto mansion last December in what police have classified as a targeted double homicide.

The couple’s family, upset by early reports that said police were initially leaning toward a murder-suicide theory, hired a team of private investigators to conduct their own probe.

Police have not provided any updates on their own investigation since January.

They say the Shermans were found in a semi-seated position by the house pool, hanging from a railing with belts around their necks.

The Canadian Press