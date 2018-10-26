Lawyer to offer update today on private investigation of Sherman deaths

TORONTO — A lawyer hired by the family of murdered billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman is expected to offer an update today on a private investigation of the case.

Brian Greenspan announced earlier this week he will hold a news conference this afternoon at the headquarters of Apotex, the pharmaceutical company Barry Sherman founded.

The Shermans were found dead in their Toronto mansion last December in what police have classified as a targeted double homicide.

Their family members, upset by initial erroneous media reports on the investigation, hired Greenspan to conduct a private probe.

Police have not provided any updates on their own investigation since January.

They say the Shermans were found in a semi-seated position by the house pool, hanging from a railing with belts around their necks.

The Canadian Press