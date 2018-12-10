Liberal Party moves fundraiser with Trudeau from military base

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal party is moving a fundraising event featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau originally booked on a Canadian Forces base, which may have violated military rules.

The fundraiser was initially scheduled to be held in an officers’ mess at CFB Kingston later this month, but will now take place across town at St. Lawrence College.

Party spokesman Braeden Caley says the event was moved because of capacity, accessibility and other logistical issues.

Lawyer and retired colonel Michel Drapeau says there has been a longstanding policy of forbidding political activities on military bases.

The mess in question is available for private functions such as weddings.

But Drapeau says banning political events from bases is essential to ensure the Canadian Forces remain apolitical.

