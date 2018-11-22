Liberals look to build positive frame around billions in housing spending

OTTAWA — The first details from the Liberal government’s decade-long housing plan show early spending has helped keep some 14,000 households in affordable units.

The national housing strategy is only a few months old, with many parts of the plan having launched in April and more to roll out in the coming months.

The Liberals have yet to fulfil a promise to enshrine the strategy, its goals and its spending into law.

Today, the Liberals will use “National Housing Day” to talk about $5.7 billion in social spending that the government says has helped more than 775,000 households since they came to office.

Background documents show the spending figure includes money budgeted annually for housing programs and dollars the Liberals set aside in their first budget in 2016.

The Canadian Press



