Liberals reject candidate’s hope for second chance in byelection against Singh

VANCOUVER — The Liberals have swiftly rejected a bid by a former byelection candidate who hoped for a second chance to run for the party after making an online comment about the ethnicity of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Karen Wang dropped out Wednesday as the Liberal candidate in Burnaby South after posting on Chinese social media platform WeChat that she was the “only” Chinese candidate while she described Singh as “of Indian descent.”

She said Thursday that she “still loves” the Liberals and believes her philosophies fit the party’s policies. But the party quickly put out a statement saying that their decision to accept her resignation still stands.

“Recent online comments by Karen Wang are not aligned with the values of the Liberal Party of Canada. The Liberal party has accepted her resignation as a candidate and she will not represent the Liberal party in the Burnaby South byelection,” it said.

When Wang announced her decision Wednesday, she apologized to Singh and said her choice of words weren’t well-considered and didn’t reflect her intent.

StarMetro Vancouver first reported Wang’s now-deleted post on WeChat. The post has been translated to read: “If we can increase the voting rate, as the only Chinese candidate in this riding, if I can garner 16,000 votes I will easily win the byelection, control the election race and make history! My opponent in this byelection is the NDP candidate Singh of Indian descent!”

Speaking in a phone interview Thursday, Wang disputed that her comment was “racist” and said she’d have more to say at a news conference that afternoon.

“Recently they labelled me as a racist, which is totally wrong. I am not. So I would like to explain that to the public as well,” said Wang, a daycare owner who unsuccessfully ran for the provincial Liberals in 2017.

“I need to explain it to the public and the people in the community know me and my heart is there, and I have the passion to serve them.”

Wang added she would consider running as an Independent.

“It would depend how much support I get from my supporters and I would discuss with my support team.”

Singh, who is Sikh and speaks Punjabi, accepted her apology on Wednesday while expressing concerns about “divisive politics.”

“We see that in the south — divisive politics and how it tears apart a country. I want to focus in on politics that bring people together,” he said.

The Liberals have not yet said whether they will replace Wang. The deadline for candidates to enter is Feb. 4 and voters will cast their ballots on Feb. 25.

The New Democrats narrowly beat the Liberals in the riding in the 2015 election by about 550 votes. The Conservatives placed third, losing by about 3,600 votes.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May urged the Liberals to follow her party’s lead in offering a “leader’s courtesy” to Singh by not running against him.

“The Liberals did the right thing when their candidate, Karen Wang, stepped aside after making racial comments about the NDP Leader. It’s not too late for them to do the right thing again,” May said in a statement.

Conservative party spokesman Cory Hann said Wang’s resignation as the Liberal candidate leaves the byelection in a two-person race between NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative candidate Jay Shin.

Hann did not directly address the controversy around Wang’s WeChat post, but did take aim at Singh, saying he is “using the residents of Burnaby South to save his political life.”

About 42,000 people in the riding identify as ethnically Chinese, while 9,720 people are South Asian and 455 of those are Punjabi, out of a total population of 111,000 people, according to the 2016 census.

Vancouver immigration lawyer Will Tao said there appears to be a double standard for the treatment of Wang when he sees that other politicians can withstand major scandals or conflicts of interest without being forced out.

As China has grown as a world power, there has been an increasing “yellow peril” narrative in Canada, said Tao. For example, he said Chinese buyers have been blamed for an affordable housing crisis in British Columbia and Senator Yuen Pau Woo has faced constant questions about his business connections in China.

“I think a lot of us Chinese-Canadians, we feel that’s not our story, that’s not part of our political engagement. We want to make Vancouver better,” said Tao. “We also fear our every single word, every single tweet, every single piece of our lives … opened up in front of public media and then questioned about where our allegiances lie.”

— With files from Beth Leighton in Vancouver and Teresa Wright in Ottawa.

Laura Kane, The Canadian Press



