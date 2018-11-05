Liberals set to unveil anti-poverty law, detail homelessness program

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are set to enshrine into law a plan to lift more than two million people out of poverty.

The government notified MPs before the weekend that it planned to introduce anti-poverty legislation as early as today that will set for the first time an official poverty line for the country.

Poverty reduction targets already appear in the Liberals’ latest budget implementation bill.

The government’s strategy sets reduction targets of 20 per cent from 2015 levels by 2020 and a 50 per cent drop by 2030.

Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to outline the new law to a group of anti-poverty activists.

There are also expectations that Duclos will outline federal funding to roll out through a new centrepiece homelessness program.

