Man charged in deaths of two Edmonton children, serious injury to their mother

EDMONTON — A 29-year-old man has been charged in the deaths of two young children who were found in a southeast Edmonton apartment after their injured mother was taken to hospital.

Police are not identifying the man who is facing two counts of second-degree murder, as well as charges of aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Acting Staff Sgt. Terrie Affolder says police were called on Wednesday about a woman who had been obviously assaulted and who was being chased by a man outside.

She was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and, a few hours later, a naked man acting erratically was arrested at a garage.

Affolder says officers did not find the children in an initial search of the rental suite, but after speaking to the suspect they returned and found the youngsters concealed under household items in a storage room.

She says the man, who is known to police, was the biological father of one of the children.

Autopsies on the children are scheduled for today.

The Canadian Press