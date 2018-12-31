Man found lodged in clothing donation bin in West Vancouver is dead

VANCOUVER — West Vancouver police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man who was found lodged in a clothing donation bin.

Police say an off-duty physician walking near Ambleside Park found the unresponsive man stuck in the bin’s opening on Sunday morning.

The man couldn’t be resuscitated, despite efforts by a BC Ambulance Advance Life Support team and West Vancouver Fire crew members.

A police news release says the 34-year-old Vancouver resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s family has been notified and his name is not being released.

While the cause of death hasn’t been confirmed, police say there’s no indication of foul play.

The Canadian Press