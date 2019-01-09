Man seeking bail after confession motivated to kill common-law wife: B.C. Crown

VANCOUVER — A Crown counsel says a man seeking bail while awaiting the possibility of a new trial had a dual motive to kill his common-law wife in British Columbia in 1994 and his confession to an undercover officer should stand.

Hank Reiner has told a B.C. Supreme Court judge that Wade Skiffington was angry and jealous and feared he would lose his son if Wanda Martin left him before he shot her in Richmond.

Reiner says a supposed crime boss did not threaten Skiffington, whose confession about killing Martin was recorded on a hidden video camera and shown in court.

The Newfoundland and Labrador resident is being defended by lawyers from Innocence Canada, which works to exonerate people believed to be wrongly convicted, and they maintain police used a so-called Mr. Big operation to coerce a confession that wasn’t credible.

Skiffington was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2001 and is serving a life sentence.

Last year, Innocence Canada asked the federal Justice Department to review the conviction, which is ongoing, while it helps Skiffington apply for bail in hopes the case goes to the B.C. Court of Appeal and a new trial is ordered.

