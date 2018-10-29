Manitoba NDP leader’s criminal past fair game in legislature: Speaker

WINNIPEG — The Speaker of the Manitoba legislature has rejected a request to forbid politicians from discussing their opponents’ criminal convictions and other troubles.

Myrna Driedger says freedom of speech is integral to the parliamentary system, and legislature members have the right to speak their minds in debate.

Driedger was responding to Liberal member Judy Klassen, who said members of the Tory government should be stopped from referring to NDP Leader Wab Kinew’s legal troubles.

Klassen, who is Indigenous, said the government was perpetuating a stereotype of First Nations by raising Kinew’s past during debates in the chamber.

Klassen said the Tory attacks on Kinew affect her ability to do her job.

Kinew has had several brushes with the law, including convictions for assault and impaired driving for which he has since received pardons.

The Canadian Press