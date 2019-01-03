Man’s gob launches at Saskatchewan hockey game, earns judge’s rebuke

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A man in Saskatchewan has been given a nine-month conditional sentence after he spat on security guards at a Western Hockey League game before he was slapped in a police cell with a spit hood over his head.

Tyler James Hansen, who is 35, was given a community sentence on Wednesday in Prince Albert provincial court after pleading guilty to assault.

The judge was told Hansen was drunk and aggressive last Friday at a match in Prince Albert between the hometown Raiders and the Saskatoon Blades at which he called a female guard ugly and stupid and spit on her.

He also spat on a male guard before seven police officers arrived and found him hiding in the back of a vehicle from which he refused to leave.

The agitated fan threatened the officers, but he was eventually arrested and placed hooded in a cell, although he continued to yell and bang on the door.

Hansen’s punishment includes a curfew, staying away from alcohol and the hockey arena, and not contacting the two security guards.

Defence lawyer Angus McLean told court that Hansen denies spitting on anyone and that he didn’t intend to hit the guards, but “was careless as to where the spit landed.”

McLean argued that his client felt security guards were targeting him and his friends and that the female guard was pushing him toward the arena door unnecessarily by “throwing her weight around.”

“Mr. Hansen had an unfortunate emotional reaction to being ejected,” said McLean, who noted that Hansen doesn’t drink often and has been working on a seasonal basis in Alberta.

Provincial court Judge Bob Lane pointed out that Hansen has a lengthy record of breaching previous court orders. He cautioned that Hansen is “on thin ice” and is likely to serve time if he doesn’t abide by the conditional sentence.

“Spitting on another human being or in their direction is absolutely disgusting,” said Lane. “You are really dodging a bullet here, so please don’t make me look like a fool.” (CKBI)

The Canadian Press