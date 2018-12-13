Mark Norman was doing his job, helping government in ship deal talks: lawyers

OTTAWA — Vice-Admiral Mark Norman’s lawyers say they need access to numerous government secrets to prove there was much more going on around a $700-million shipbuilding contract than has been revealed.

The suspended military officer’s legal team told an Ottawa court Thursday that Norman wasn’t alone in talking to the Quebec shipbuilding company involved in the deal — members of Stephen Harper’s government were as well.

The contract, which involved refitting a civilian vessel into a support ship for the navy, was negotiated by the Harper Conservatives and finalized by the newly elected Trudeau government in 2015.

Defence lawyer Christine Mainville said emails and interviews collected during the RCMP’s investigation into their client show there were numerous secret discussions going on between political staff and Davie Shipbuilding.

The Harper government, including the prime minister, was also ardently pushing for the deal and Norman was simply supporting them as was his duty and responsibility as a military officer and civil servant, Mainville said.

That runs counter to the Crown’s allegations that Norman abused his authority and was working on his own to try to undermine the government’s decision-making process to push the contract.

But Mainville said the former navy commander and vice-chief of the defence staff was actually trying to push back against other civil servants who themselves were acting inappropriately and trying to thwart the government’s will.

That is why the documents are needed, Mainville said: to reveal the bigger picture and understand the full context of Norman’s actions.

“This is information we need to show that he did not try to undermine the cabinet process,” Mainville said of the requested documents, which include political secrets and various communications between officials, Davie and political staff. “We simply can’t convict Vice-Admiral Norman on theories, we need to know what happened.”

The arguments are being made on the second day of a five-day pre-trial hearing after Norman was charged last March with one count of breach of trust.

The Crown has alleged Norman tried to undermine and influence the federal cabinet’s decision on a shipbuilding project for more than a year by leaking government secrets to Davie and the media.

Norman has denied any wrongdoing and his trial is slated to start in August and run through most of the next federal election campaign.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press