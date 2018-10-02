Massive LNG project gets green light

socastcmsRssStartKeith BaldreysocastcmsRssEnd
B.C. Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were in Vancouver to announce the $40-billion construction of a huge liquefied natural gas project near Kitimat. Keith Baldrey has the details.
