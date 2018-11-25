Mayor of Oshawa, Ont., hopes report of GM closure is ‘just a rumour’

OSHAWA, Ont. — The mayor of Oshawa, Ont., says he hopes reports of the pending closure of a General Motors plant in the city are “just a rumour.”

CTV News reports that General Motors Canada plans to close its manufacturing plant in Oshawa, affecting thousands of jobs.

Mayor John Henry says he has seen the published reports but hasn’t heard from the company — which is the city’s main employer.

A spokeswoman for GM Canada said the company had no news to share Sunday night and would not comment on speculation.

According to the company’s website, the Oshawa Assembly Plant employs 2,522 workers with Unifor Local 222.

Henry says the economic impact of a closure would extend well beyond the plant itself.

Jennifer French, who represents the city in the provincial legislature, says she finds the report of the plant closure “gravely concerning.”

“If GM Canada is indeed turning its back on 100 years of industry and community — abandoning workers and families in Oshawa — then this is a callous decision that must be fought,” she said in a statement.

The Canadian Press



