Medical council reviewing practices after women say tampons were banned in exams

The Medical Council of Canada says it’s reviewing its practices after being criticized online for prohibiting women from bringing tampons or menstrual pads into exam rooms while writing multi-hour tests.

Dr. Michelle Cohen, advocacy chairwoman with Canadian Women in Medicine, says it’s “sexist and unfair” to confiscate feminine hygiene products from exam takers.

Cohen launched a petition calling for change, saying making menstrual products available in washrooms doesn’t adequately solve the problem because exam writers are entitled to use the product of their choice.

In a statement, the council says it does not have a policy on the use and access to menstrual products during exams, but personal items such as purses, bags and backpacks are not permitted in the exam area.

It says bags stored on site by staff can be accessed on request, and test takers can request to use the washroom facilities and to have access to personal items that they may need.

The medical council says it’s establishing a group to review current practices.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press