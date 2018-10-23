Meth addictions have government’s attention: Manitoba health minister

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s health minister says there is evidence that people with addictions issues in the province are turning to methamphetamines.

Cameron Friesen says meth use has increased significantly and is creating a complex problem that has the government’s full attention.

A briefing note to the minister in January said the number of people entering treatment at publicly funded centres for meth addiction had increased 700 per cent since 2012.

The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba has said that people seeking help for amphetamines doubled between 2014 and 2016 — to 8.5 per cent from 3.8 per cent.

NDP Opposition Leader Wab Kinew says the province needs to look at safe consumption sites.

Friesen says he doesn’t think there’s any safe way to consume methamphetamines, but the government isn’t taking any ideas off the table.

