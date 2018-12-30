Mike Taylor, keyboardist for Burlington, Ont.-based Walk off the Earth, dies

BURLINGTON, Ont. — The Burlington, Ont.-based band Walk off the Earth has announced the death of keyboardist and vocalist Mike Taylor.

In a post on various social media sites on Sunday, the band says Taylor died “peacefully from natural causes last night in his sleep.”

Taylor’s bandmates express their “deepest sympathies” for Taylor’s two children and ask for privacy for his family.

Walk off the Earth shot to fame in 2012 when their cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” went viral.

A YouTube video for the song featured all five band members simultaneously playing a single guitar and singing in harmony.

Walk off the Earth was scheduled to kick off a 2019 world tour with a New Year’s Eve show in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Monday night.

The Canadian Press