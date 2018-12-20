Missing over 20 years: Calgary man reunited with P.E.I. graduation ring

A Calgary man has been reunited with his college ring that he lost more than 20 years ago.

Wayne Stewart was contacted earlier this week by a representative from Holland College in Prince Edward Island who said someone had found Stewart’s ring.

He believes he lost it in Vernon, B.C., in 1997 when he was on a golfing trip and he never thought he would see it again.

The 1981 graduation ring ended up in the hands of Joyce Bialobzyski, who lived in Vernon at the time.

Her son Murray came across the ring in Yorkton, Sask., in August while going through his mother’s items after she died.

He contacted the college and is mailing the ring to Stewart free of charge.

The Canadian Press