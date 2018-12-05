Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante apologizes for delivering speech in English

Montreal’s mayor is apologizing for speaking almost entirely in English as she delivered a speech highlighting international foreign investment in Montreal.

Valerie Plante admits she made a mistake by not using more French as she addressed the crowd at an artificial intelligence gathering Tuesday.

She told a council meeting this morning that French is her native language and she’s proud to promote it as mayor of North America’s biggest francophone city.

Plante drew the ire of language critics for the speech, which contained no French except for a brief opening greeting and a thank you at the end.

Her remarks were designed to welcome the arrival of three U.K.-based AI companies to Montreal.

Plante said on Twitter last night that she had departed from her notes, and the speech should have been delivered mainly in French.

The Canadian Press