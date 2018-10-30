Motion seeks end to Calgary’s potential hosting bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

CALGARY — A Calgary city councillor is expected to introduce a motion today that asks council to kill the city’s potential bid to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games over ongoing concerns about funding.

Jeromy Farkas says the public has not been given enough details to make an informed decision in advance of a Nov. 13 non-binding plebiscite on whether the bid should proceed.

Farkas’s motion will surface at a meeting of the Calgary’s Olympic assessment committee.

If the motion is passed by the assessment committee, city council would vote on it at a meeting on Wednesday.

It follows weekend reports that the city and province are concerned about the federal government’s contribution to covering the bill from the Games.

The Canadian government’s hosting policy for international sports events provides for up to 50 per cent of the public investment required.

The federal government committed $1.5 billion, which is half the $3 billion the city, province and feds were asked to contribute by the bid corporation Calgary 2026, but expressed it in 2026 dollars at $1.75 billion.

The sticking point is that feds want the city and provincial government to match that figure. The Alberta government has said it will contribute $700 million and not a penny more.

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has said the city shouldn’t pay more than the province, so the three levels of governments were running short of the $3-billion ask two weeks before the plebiscite.

“The negotiating teams have been continuing to do great work,” Nenshi said Tuesday morning to start the committee meeting before going to a closed session. “I do know they have been in negotiations up until very late last night.

“It’s been frustrating. It has been challenging for the team at the city who has been working in very good faith on the negotiating mandate council provided them.

“There have been a number of inaccurate leaks in terms of what is and what is not on the table, which certainly makes the job of a negotiating team much harder.”

The plebiscite — expected to cost about $2 million — would be scrapped if council elects to cancel the bid.

On Saturday, Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci accused the federal government of negotiating in bad faith.

He said the province’s pledge of $700 million for the Olympics was based on a federal commitment of $1.75 billion in 2018 dollars, and followed weeks of negotiations with Ottawa and Calgary.

He said the commitment wasn’t contingent on a 50-50 matching arrangement and that province’s $700 million figure is firm.

Mount Royal University political science instructor Lori Williams said Monday that the funding uncertainty leaves city council with little choice.

“People need more information before they go into that vote. If it isn’t available, then it’s going to be very hard to get to yes. In fact, it’s going to be hard to get people to turn out if they’re uncertain,” she said.

Emma May, a Yes Calgary 2026 representative, says proponents of a bid are not disheartened by the possibility of the bid being scrapped.

“We’re trying to keep our chins up and we’re staying really positive that there is a deal to be had out there,” said May. “Give us a chance to vote on it. Come up with a deal, show us the deal and let us vote on it.”

(CTV Calgary, The Canadian Press)

