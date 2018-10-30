Motion seeks end to Calgary’s potential hosting bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

CALGARY — A possible bid by Calgary for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics Games reached a critical point Tuesday with a plebiscite on the horizon.

A Calgary city councillor was expected to introduce a motion asking council to kill the city’s potential bid for the 2026 Winter Games over ongoing concerns about funding.

Jeromy Farkas says the public has not been given enough details to make an informed decision in advance of a Nov. 13 non-binding plebiscite on whether the bid should proceed.

Farkas’s motion was expected to surface at a meeting of the Calgary’s Olympic assessment committee. If the motion passed at committee, city council would vote on it Wednesday.

The drama follows weekend reports that the city and province are concerned about the federal government’s contribution to covering the bill from the Games.

The Canadian government’s hosting policy for international sports events provides for up to 50 per cent of the public investment required.

The federal government committed $1.5 billion, which is half the $3 billion the city, province and feds were asked to contribute by the bid corporation Calgary 2026, but expressed it in 2026 dollars at $1.75 billion.

The sticking point is that feds want the city and provincial government to match that figure. The Alberta government has said it will contribute $700 million and not a penny more.

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi previously said the city shouldn’t pay more than the province, so the three levels of governments were running short of the $3-billion ask two weeks before the plebiscite.

The plebiscite — expected to cost about $2 million — would be scrapped if council elects to cancel the bid.

“The negotiating teams have been continuing to do great work,” Nenshi said Tuesday morning to start the committee meeting that immediately went to a closed session. “I do know they have been in negotiations up until very late last night.

“It’s been frustrating. It has been challenging for the team at the city who has been working in very good faith on the negotiating mandate council provided them.

“There have been a number of inaccurate leaks in terms of what is and what is not on the table, which certainly makes the job of a negotiating team much harder.”

Federal sports minister Kirsty Duncan told reporters in Ottawa that Calgary’s Olympic bid was not dead yet.

“Myself, my officials, all levels of government, we worked into the wee hours of this morning and we worked well together and we are all very hopeful,” Duncan said.

“”We will respect the federal hosting policy. The federal hosting policy is we will match dollar for dollar the contribution of the municipality and the province.

“We support that Calgarians should vote, should have their voices heard.”

On Saturday, Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci accused the federal government of negotiating in bad faith.

He said the province’s pledge of $700 million for the Olympics was based on a federal commitment of $1.75 billion in 2018 dollars, and followed weeks of negotiations with Ottawa and Calgary.

He said the commitment wasn’t contingent on a 50-50 matching arrangement and that province’s $700 million figure is firm.

— With files from Canadian Press reporter Terry Pedwell in Ottawa

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press



