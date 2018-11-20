Murder trial scheduled to resume for Dennis Oland in death of his father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The retrial of Dennis Oland for the second-degree murder of his father is due to resume today after an unplanned two-week delay.

It’s been more than a month since 16 jury members were selected for what was expected to be a lengthy, four-month trial in Saint John, N.B.

The matter was put on hold on Nov. 7, when Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Terrence Morrison told jurors that an “unexpected legal issue” had to be resolved before the trial could begin.

This is the second trial for Oland in the bludgeoning death of his multimillionaire father, Richard Oland, whose body was discovered on July 7, 2011, in his uptown Saint John office.

The 69-year-old businessman and former executive of Moosehead Breweries Ltd. had been beaten to death.

Dennis Oland, his only son, was charged with second-degree murder in 2013 and tried in 2015, but the jury verdict in that case was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered.

The Canadian Press