N.W.T. plans reforms to child services after scathing report by auditor general

YELLOWKNIFE — The government of the Northwest Territories is planning major reforms to child services after a scathing report by the federal auditor general.

In an appearance before a legislative committee, department officials are promising lower caseloads for front-line workers and closer monitoring of their work.

The plan also includes improving training for foster parents.

The auditor’s report in October found the territory isn’t meeting key responsibilities to protect children in care and that the situation is getting worse.

It said nearly two-thirds of foster care homes in the N.W.T. don’t get basic screening before receiving children to look after.

Bruce Cooper, deputy minister of health and social services, says officials will monitor the changes for a while before estimating how much money will be required to maintain them.

Members of the committee are criticizing the department for delivering a draft report on the planned improvements the day before Wednesday’s hearing, giving them little time to examine them.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly identified the deputy social services minister as Barry Cooper.