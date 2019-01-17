Neither Pelosi, Trump blinking in staring contest over shutdown, state of union

WASHINGTON — The most powerful Democrat on Capitol Hill is locked in a staring contest with the president of the United States — and so far, neither of them is blinking.

One day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Donald Trump to postpone his Jan. 29 state of the union speech, the president says he’s cancelling her overseas travel plans to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan.

In a letter to Pelosi released today, Trump dismisses the congressional trip aboard a military aircraft as a public relations exercise, and calls on her to remain in Washington to work on resolving their shutdown impasse.

It’s the president’s counter-punch to Pelosi’s insistence that the state of the union, a high-powered highlight of the congressional season, be put off until after the shutdown, which is now in its 27th day with no breakthrough on the horizon.

Trump — who hasn’t said anything about postponing his speech — says in the letter that Pelosi is welcome to fly commercial if she wants to resume her travel plans.

The government has been partially closed with some 800,000 staff either on forced temporary leave or working without pay since Dec. 22, the result of a dispute between Democrats and the White House over $5.7 billion in funding for Trump’s coveted Mexico border wall.

The Canadian Press