New battle over transgender rights erupts as U.S. midterms draw near

WASHINGTON — The transgender rights movement in the United States has suddenly found itself thrust into the battle for control of Capitol Hill.

With U.S. midterms just two weeks away, an internal Department of Health and Human Services memo leaked to the New York Times proposes defining gender as an immutable biological condition determined by a person’s sex organs at birth.

The report brought an onslaught of protesters to the front lawn of the White House earlier this week, accusing U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration of eroding LGBTQ rights and trying to legislate transgender Americans out of existence.

In the politically riven U.S., it can be hard to know how controversial social policy developments will play. But on balance, the move is more likely to hurt than help Republicans at the polls, said Capri Cafaro, executive in residence at American University’s School of Public Affairs.

“You could potentially say that’s going to rally up the socially conservative base, but I think on the flip side, it’s not helpful to them,” said Cafaro, a former Democratic minority leader in the Ohio state senate.

With the Democrats showing a slight edge in a number of competitive key House races and Trump having publicly vowed in the past to protect LGBTQ rights, the controversy is more likely to energize voters on the left, she said.

“I think this is more of a rallying cry for liberals to go to the polls than for conservatives to be pleased by the action and subsequently go to the polls.”

Trump said Monday the government is looking “very seriously” at making changes, but has so far refused to offer much detail, saying only, “I’m protecting everybody.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the administration has targeted transgender rights, having scrapped efforts to allow students to use their preferred school bathroom, excluding them from civil rights protections at work and trying — unsuccessfully — to ban transgender people from military service.

The memo touched off a fierce backlash on social media, fuelled by the hashtag “WontBeErased” and joined enthusiastically by a number of Democratic lawmakers, including two widely seen as potential presidential hopefuls in 2020: California’s Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts.

Republicans, on the other hand, have remained largely silent.

“No matter what hateful ‘redefinitions’ come out of the Trump administration, trans people exist and deserve to be free from discrimination,” Warren tweeted Tuesday as she accused Republican rival Geoff Diehl of smearing transgender people during a televised debate.

Voters in Massachusetts will also take part in a referendum next month on whether to preserve a 2016 state law that protects transgender people from discrimination in public places like restaurants and hospitals.

“This law provides a loophole that someone who is a sexual predator could go into a space, a locker room, and claim that day that they identify in a different way and disrobe in front of somebody of the opposite sex,” Diehl said during the debate.

“This is ugly, and it’s wrong,” Warren countered. “This is what Donald Trump does. This is what Vice President (Mike) Pence does. And this is what the person who wants to be the next senator from Massachusetts does.”

It’s also a sentiment that has come up in Canada before — including during last year’s debate over Bill C-16 to protect transgender people from discrimination and hate crimes.

Transgender people like Lyra Evans, a newly elected school board trustee in Ottawa, hope that debate is over, at least north of the border.

“Political parties make it an issue because their base wants it to be an issue,” Evans said in an interview.

“When it comes to things like trans rights, we largely — I hope — have decided we’re not going to have this debate. But as long as it continues to be a political football in the U.S., they’re going to continue to debate it.”

