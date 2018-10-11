 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

New report says housing crisis now firmly rooted in Vancouver suburbs

Linda Aylesworth
October 11, 2018 07:28 pm

socastcmsRssStartLinda AylesworthsocastcmsRssEnd

A new report says the housing affordability crisis has now taken root in Metro Vancouver suburbs. Linda Aylesworth has the story of one family that ended up living in a tent after one setback.