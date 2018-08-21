 Skip to Content
New surveillance video released in Surrey murder of 19-year-old

Grace Ke
August 21, 2018 06:46 pm

The family of Tanner Krupa is hoping the release of new surveillance video will lead to an arrest in the murder of the 19-year-old, whose body was found a year ago in a back alley. Grace Ke has the story.