Newfoundland harassment investigation misses scope of problem: critics

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Tensions were high in Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature today as members moved to address reports on harassment by two ousted members of the Liberal caucus, with some arguing the investigation failed to address the scope of the problem.

The province’s commissioner for legislative standards completed five reports on allegations of harassment against former Liberal cabinet ministers, Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby, which surfaced in April.

Commissioner Bruce Chaulk recommended the legislature reprimand the two men, but for the most part he found their behaviour did not violate the member’s code of conduct, and in some cases, was to be expected when working in politics.

The incidents described include Kirby allegedly telling member of the legislature Pam Parsons: “You’re beautiful and I love you,” before he suggests she should stop being so vocal. As well, both Joyce and Kirby were accused of using profane language towards other members.

One report referenced an interview with Cathy Bennett, who recently retired from politics, citing a culture of intimidation in cabinet.

Bennett, a former finance minister, criticized the investigation for focusing on the actions of individuals rather than a system that allows harassment to fester.

Tracey Perry, a member of the legislature who complained about Joyce, said something had to be done to prevent more women like Bennett from leaving elected office.

“We’ve lost many, many, many good people,” Perry said. “Just a few months ago, we lost one of our brightest and it’s very unfortunate that that happened because of the environment and culture of politics … We tolerate behaviour that we would not tolerate in our own homes.”

Liberla Premier Dwight Ball made a similar statement on Tuesday, highlighting the need for women to feel welcome in politics and declaring a “zero-tolerance policy” for bullying and harassment.

The scandal has gripped the government since last spring, with critics taking aim at Ball for his lack of awareness around the ongoing conflicts within his cabinet.

Now that the reports have been tabled, it’s now up to the other members of the legislature to decide what the recommended reprimand should look like.

The process itself has come under scrutiny, with Ball acknowledging that it has been “flawed.”

Cabinet minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh, one of the complainants against Joyce, has said she was not satisfied with the findings or the process, and would have preferred a fully independent investigation.

Chaulk does not typically investigate interpersonal workplace complaints but said a lawyer from firm Rubin-Thomlinson with expertise in workplace investigations carried out interviews with him.

Amanda Bittner, a Memorial University professor who studies gender and politics, said she found the reports “problematic and disturbing.”

Bittner said some of Chaulk’s analysis, like referring to MHA’s comments as “not sexual in nature,” show a limited understanding of gender dynamics in the workplace.

“Something doesn’t have to be sexual assault in order to be sexual harassment, and gender-based harassment without any sexual overtures is still a problem, and it clearly took place, based on the reports that were released. He’s missing the point.”

A harassment-free workplace policy for government officials came into effect in June and work is ongoing to develop a legislature-specific policy.

But Bittner said the way the issue has been handled so far suggests the government has a long way to go in dealing with the nuances of harassment complaints.

“The stakes in parliamentary politics tend to make folks cover up bad behaviour rather than deal with it head on,” Bittner said.

“All the harassment legislation and protocol in the world won’t fix the problem unless there is political will to actually do something about it.”

Outside the legislature on Wednesday, Justice Minister Andrew Parsons said that debates on the reports will likely be pushed back until next week.

