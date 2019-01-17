NewsAlert: Canadian found dead in Burkina Faso

Foreign Ministry officials in Burkina Faso have confirmed a Canadian mining company employee has been found dead after being kidnapped in the west African country’s northern Sahel region.

They say Kirk Woodman, a Halifax man who worked for the Vancouver-based Progress Mineral Mining Company, was found dead late Wednesday in Oudalan province.

West Africa’s Sahel region has seen a number of abductions of foreigners in recent years by extremists linked to al-Qaida or the Islamic State organization.

The Canadian Press