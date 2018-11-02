No changes planned to assisted-death law, Ottawa says after dying woman’s plea

HALIFAX — The federal justice minister says Ottawa remains confident in its assisted dying legislation, and doesn’t plan changes despite a Halifax woman’s deathbed plea.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said Friday the government feels strongly the two-year-old legislation strikes the appropriate balance between the protection of people’s autonomy and safeguards for vulnerable people.

Audrey Parker, a terminally ill Halifax woman, ended her life Thursday with medical assistance, after issuing an impassioned deathbed plea urging lawmakers to change the legislation.

Diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, the 57-year-old woman had been approved for an assisted death but said the restrictive nature of the law forced her to end her life sooner than she would have liked.

Parker stressed the law had to be changed because anyone approved for a medically assisted death must be conscious and mentally sound at the moment they grant their final consent for a lethal injection.

The issue will be among those considered in a report being drafted by a panel of experts, which is due by the end of the year but is not expected to make recommendations.

Meanwhile, Dying With Dignity Canada says it has launched a campaign in Parker’s honour to “restore the rights” of people who have been assessed and approved for an assisted death.

It says she “changed the national conversation” about medically assisted deaths in Canada.

The Canadian Press



