 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Stevening Show with Petro
listen live
Home

North Vancouver Airbnb hostel battle goes to court

John Hua
September 06, 2018 06:55 pm

socastcmsRssStartJohn HuasocastcmsRssEnd

The fight over the so-called Oasis Hostel has ended up in court, with the woman operating the hostel out of a North Vancouver townhouse ignoring multiple challenges to shut it down. John Hua reports.