 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Northlands ‘horrified’ by its own legal response to allegation teen was sexually assaulted at Edmonton fair

Phil Heidenreich
September 20, 2018 08:25 pm

socastcmsRssStartPhil HeidenreichsocastcmsRssEnd

The organization that hosts Edmonton’s annual K-Days festival says it plans to make changes to a legal document suggesting a woman is to blame for her own sexual assault at the fair a decade ago.