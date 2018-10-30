Northwest Territories ministers face vote on being expelled from cabinet

YELLOWKNIFE — Two cabinet ministers in the Northwest Territories are facing a debate in the legislature about whether they should be removed from their jobs.

Glen Abernethy, minister of health and social services, has been heavily criticized following a damning federal auditor general’s report on children in government care.

An audit found little has improved in the last four years and some concerns have grown worse.

It concluded that two-thirds of foster homes weren’t subject to a criminal record check before being assigned children.

Infrastructure Minister Wally Schumann has taken heat for a decision to cancel a barge shipment that would have resupplied three northern communities.

Schumann blamed sea ice at the time, but his critics say the real reason was that his department was slow getting organized.

The question about the ministers’ future is expected to be debated on Wednesday.

