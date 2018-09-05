NOTEBOOK: On Facebook, Tories aim at Trudeau while Liberals, NDP pitch for cash

socastcmsRssStartDavid AkinsocastcmsRssEnd
One of the byproducts of fixed election dates is that parties are starting earlier and earlier in the election cycle to nominate candidates, organize volunteers, identify potential voters and raise money.
socastcmsRssStartDavid AkinsocastcmsRssEnd
One of the byproducts of fixed election dates is that parties are starting earlier and earlier in the election cycle to nominate candidates, organize volunteers, identify potential voters and raise money.
ENE
1022 mb
0 km/h
36%