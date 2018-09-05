 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW10:00 AM - 2:00 PMMiddays With Darren Shaben
listen live
Home

NOTEBOOK: On Facebook, Tories aim at Trudeau while Liberals, NDP pitch for cash

David Akin
September 05, 2018 12:49 pm

socastcmsRssStartDavid AkinsocastcmsRssEnd

One of the byproducts of fixed election dates is that parties are starting earlier and earlier in the election cycle to nominate candidates, organize volunteers, identify potential voters and raise money.