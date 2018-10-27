Nova Scotia Tories to choose new party leader from among five candidates

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative leadership race will go to a second ballot with front-runner Tim Houston within hailing distance of victory.

Houston, a member of the Tory caucus, emerged from the first ballot with the highest amount of points under the party’s weighted vote with 2,496.75 points — 2,550.01 points out of 5,100 are needed to win.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Cecil Clarke placed second with 1,385.71 points followed by caucus member John Lohr with 692.45 points.

Caucus member Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin was a distant fourth with 384.96 points, while candidate Julie Chaisson finished last with 140.13 points and has been automatically dropped from the ballot.

A total of 8,947 votes were cast with 208 recorded as spoiled.

Party officials say more than 76 per cent of votes cast on the first ballot were done so in advanced voting.

The Canadian Press