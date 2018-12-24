One man dead, another seriously injured after shooting in Montreal apartment

MONTREAL — Police say a shooting in Montreal has left one man dead and another in critical condition.

A police spokeswoman says officers received a 911 call around 11:40 a.m. on Monday about a shooting in an apartment building in the St. Leonard neighbourhood.

Const. Caroline Chevrefils says when they arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

She says a 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 41-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Chevrefils says both men were known to police, but she wouldn’t comment on whether the shooting was related to another homicide last week in the same neighbourhood.

A 44-year-old man with alleged ties to the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle club was fatally shot on Thursday outside a St. Leonard gas station.

Chevrefils says police are still looking for suspects and trying to determine the motive in Monday’s shooting, which is the city’s 31st homicide of the year.

She says some streets in the area remain closed while police continue their investigation.

The Canadian Press