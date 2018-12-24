One man dead, another seriously injured after shooting in Montreal apartment

MONTREAL — A shooting in Montreal’s north end on Monday has left one man dead and another in critical condition, police said.

Const. Caroline Chevrefils said police received a 911 call around 11:40 a.m. about a shooting in an apartment building in the St. Leonard neighbourhood.

She said when officers arrived on scene they found two men with gunshot wounds.

A 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 41-year-old was taken to hospital where he remained in critical condition.

“Both victims were known to police,” said Chevrefils, adding it was “too early to draw any links” between Monday’s shooting and another homicide last week in the same neighbourhood.

A 44-year-old man with alleged ties to the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle club was fatally shot on Thursday outside a St. Leonard gas station.

“We still don’t know how many suspects there are and what were the circumstances around what happened,” Chevrefils said of Monday’s shooting, which is the city’s 31st homicide of the year.

Some streets in the area remain closed while police continue their investigation, she said.

The Canadian Press