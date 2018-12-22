One winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — This should be an especially happy holiday season for at least one Lotto Max player.

There was just one winning ticket for the $60 million dollar jackpot in Friday night’s draw — and it was purchased somewhere in Ontario.

The exact location has yet to be revealed.

There were also 48 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and 20 of them were claimed by a total of 34 ticket holders, meaning some of those prizes will be shared.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Dec. 28 will be approximately $38 million.

The Canadian Press