 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Online video raises safety concerns in Squamish

Ted Chernecki
August 21, 2018 08:45 pm

socastcmsRssStartTed CherneckisocastcmsRssEnd

An online video showing trained divers doing flips off a waterfall near Squamish is raising concerns that amateurs might try to do the same, but without the same safety measures. Ted Chernecki reports.