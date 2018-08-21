Online video raises safety concerns in Squamish

socastcmsRssStartTed CherneckisocastcmsRssEnd
An online video showing trained divers doing flips off a waterfall near Squamish is raising concerns that amateurs might try to do the same, but without the same safety measures. Ted Chernecki reports.
socastcmsRssStartTed CherneckisocastcmsRssEnd
An online video showing trained divers doing flips off a waterfall near Squamish is raising concerns that amateurs might try to do the same, but without the same safety measures. Ted Chernecki reports.
W
1025 mb
13 km/h
47%