OPP ask for help ID’ing man found dead on Hwy. 417

socastcmsRssStartBeatrice BritneffsocastcmsRssEnd
Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa are circulating a forensic sketch of a man who died after being found seriously injured on Highway 417 on Aug. 12, in hopes the public can help them identify him.
socastcmsRssStartBeatrice BritneffsocastcmsRssEnd
Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa are circulating a forensic sketch of a man who died after being found seriously injured on Highway 417 on Aug. 12, in hopes the public can help them identify him.
S
1009 mb
24 km/h
38%