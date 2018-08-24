 Skip to Content
OPP ask for help ID’ing man who died after found injured on Hwy. 417

Beatrice Britneff
August 24, 2018 12:47 pm

Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa are circulating a forensic sketch of a man who died after being found seriously injured on Highway 417 on Aug. 12, in hopes the public can help them identify him.