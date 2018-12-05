Ottawa opposes United Conservatives as interveners in Sask. carbon tax case

REGINA — The federal government is opposing a pitch by Alberta’s United Conservative Party for intervener status in an upcoming court case in Saskatchewan over the national carbon tax.

Documents filed by Ottawa in Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal say the party’s interest in the case is political and speculative.

The federal government also says it doesn’t want the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and the Assembly of First Nations to have standing in the case.

Saskatchewan has asked the court to rule on whether the federal government’s plan to force a carbon tax on the province is constitutional.

The province believes its own climate change plan, which doesn’t include a carbon tax, is enough to reduce emissions.

The case is to be heard in mid-February.

The Canadian Press