Ottawa’s Kevin Haime Golf Centre fuses game’s traditions with Toptracer tech

September 10, 2018 01:30 pm

The Kevin Haime Golf Centre is a sprawling outdoor practice range in Kanata, a suburb outside of Ottawa. It’s kitted out with Toptracer Range technology – an elaborate network of cameras and lights that track how a golf ball behaves in flight.