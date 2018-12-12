Package found at Toronto airport terminal not a threat, police say

TORONTO — Police investigating a suspicious package found at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport say the bag contained items for routine tests of security checkpoints.

Peel regional police say in a tweet that the items were most likely “left by an airport partner after being used,” but did not specify exactly what those items were.

Police say they received the call about a suspicious package at Terminal 1 by an airport employee at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Level 3 of the terminal was shut down for about four hours as police investigated.

Airport officials said domestic and international passengers were being processed in other parts of the terminal.

The Canadian Press