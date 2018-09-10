 Skip to Content
Parents raise concerns over switch from French to Cree in some Regina public schools

Katelyn Wilson
September 10, 2018 05:17 pm

Rosemont Community School in Regina is the latest elementary school to swap out core French for Cree, but some parents say they were never consulted and now their only option is to transfer schools.