Part of Toronto airport terminal cleared after suspicious package found: police

TORONTO — Police say a section of Terminal 1 of the Toronto’s Pearson International Airport has been shut down after a suspicious package was found.

Peel regional police is advising people to check the status of their flights before coming to the airport, as some flights may be affected.

Police say they received the call at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, airport officials tweeted that police are “conducting an ongoing investigation into an unattended bag on Level 3 of Terminal 1.”

That area of the terminal has been cleared of passengers to allow police to investigate.

The Canadian Press